Jury to hear closing arguments in 'Unite the Right' trial

Lawyers for nine people who were physically injured or left emotionally scarred during two days of chaos allege that the defendants conspired to commit racially motivated violence. Attorneys for the white nationalists say there was no conspiracy and their use of racial epithets and blustery talk in chat rooms before the rally is protected by the First Amendment.

Hundreds of white nationalists descended on Charlottesville on Aug. 11 and Aug. 12, 2017, ostensibly to protest the city's plans to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.