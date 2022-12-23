Jury selection for Proud Boys trial to resume next month

The trial for the Proud Boys is expected to last at least six weeks. Opening statements will begin more than a month after a jury convicted two leaders of another extremist group, the Oath Keepers, of seditious conspiracy for what prosecutors said was a separate plot to stop the transfer of presidential power from Trump to Biden.

Tarrio, of Miami, was the national chairman of the Proud Boys on Jan. 6. He wasn’t in Washington that day, but prosecutors claim he kept command over the Proud Boys who attacked the Capitol and cheered them on from afar.

Tarrio and the others on trial — Ethan Nordean, Zachary Rehl, Dominic Pezzola and Joseph Biggs — are charged with other riot-related crimes besides seditious conspiracy. The sedition charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

