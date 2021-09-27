springfield-news-sun logo
Jury resumes deliberations in R. Kelly sex misconduct case

Prosecutors against R. Kelly arrive at the Brooklyn Federal Court House on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in New York. A New York City jury resumed deliberations on Monday at the sex trafficking trial of R&B star R. Kelly. Jurors began the day by sending the judge a note asking for transcripts of testimony by two former Kelly employees and for a legal clarification. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Prosecutors against R. Kelly arrive at the Brooklyn Federal Court House on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in New York. A New York City jury resumed deliberations on Monday at the sex trafficking trial of R&B star R. Kelly. Jurors began the day by sending the judge a note asking for transcripts of testimony by two former Kelly employees and for a legal clarification. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Nation & World
By Associated Press
1 hour ago
A New York City jury resumed deliberations on Monday at the sex trafficking trial of R&B star R. Kelly

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City jury resumed deliberations on Monday at the sex trafficking trial of R&B star R. Kelly.

Jurors began the day by sending the judge a note asking for transcripts of testimony by two former Kelly employees and for a legal clarification.

Deliberations first began on Friday at federal court in Brooklyn before the panel of seven men and five women took the weekend off.

The 54-year-old Kelly, perhaps best known for the 1996 smash hit "I Believe I Can Fly, " has pleaded not guilty to racketeering charges accusing him of sexually abusing women, girls and boys for more than two decades.

He is also charged with multiple violations of the Mann Act, which makes it illegal to transport anyone across state lines “for any immoral purpose.”

CORRECTS SPELLING OF DEVERAUX - Attorney Deveraux Cannick, representing R&B star R. Kelly, center, arrives at Brooklyn Federal Court House on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in New York. The jury resumed deliberations on Monday at the sex trafficking trial of Kelly. The 54-year-old singer of the smash hit “I Believe I Can Fly” has denied any wrongdoing. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
CORRECTS SPELLING OF DEVERAUX - Attorney Deveraux Cannick, representing R&B star R. Kelly, center, arrives at Brooklyn Federal Court House on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in New York. The jury resumed deliberations on Monday at the sex trafficking trial of Kelly. The 54-year-old singer of the smash hit “I Believe I Can Fly” has denied any wrongdoing. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

