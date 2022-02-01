Jury questioning delayed in case related to Breonna Taylor

In the Taylor case, Kentucky's Republican Attorney General, Daniel Cameron determined that the officers fired into her apartment in self-defense after her boyfriend shot at them first as they broke into her apartment. Cameron, who is Black, acknowledged that Taylor's death was heartbreaking, but he did not give a grand jury the option of charging anyone with killing her.

Hankison, who faces one to five years in prison on each of the wanton endangerment counts, is the only officer facing any criminal charges from the raid.

The jury selection process, which began last Friday, is expected to take weeks. Potential jurors will be asked questions to determine if they can serve as fair and impartial jurors. The pool of Jefferson County residents will be whittled down to 12 jurors, plus alternates.

Jefferson Circuit Judge Ann Bailey Smith denied a request by Hankison’s attorney to move the trial out of Louisville. The attorney had argued that publicity surrounding the case would make it hard to seat an impartial jury.

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer Brett Hankison. Questioning of potential jurors begins Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, for the trial of the former Kentucky police officer involved in a botched raid that killed Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Louisville emergency medical technician. Hankison is standing trial on three counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly firing wildly into Taylor's neighbors' apartments in March 2020. No drugs were found during the raid, and the warrant was later found to be flawed. (Courtesy of Louisville Metro Police Department via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited