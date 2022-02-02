Jury: No defamation from Roy Moore or woman who accused him

The former Alabama judge and Leigh Corfman had filed dueling defamation lawsuits over the allegations that rocked his 2017 U.S. Senate race.

Corfman maintains Moore sexually touched her in 1979 when she was a teen and he was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney. Corfman filed suit alleging Moore defamed her by branding her a liar when he denied the accusations. Moore countersued, claiming Corfman injured his reputation with false allegations meant to hurt him politically.