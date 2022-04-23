Jury finds man guilty of murder in shooting of Tulsa police

“He deprived Sgt. Johnson of his unalienable right to life,” Gray told the jury.

Gray had told jurors during opening statements that Zarkeshan pulled Ware over about 3 a.m. after he saw him run a stop sign and take a wide turn into another lane of traffic. Ware then failed to produce a driver’s license or proof of insurance when Zarkeshan asked him to provide those documents, Gray said.

Zarkeshan testified that he had not watched video of the shooting because “I don’t want to see myself or my friend be shot.”

Adams told jurors during closing arguments, “You guys have done something that most members of the Tulsa Police Department haven’t: You watched the video.”

Matthew Hall was convicted of being an accessory to a felony for driving Ware from the scene after the shooting.

Combined Shape Caption David Ware is led to a courtroom by Tulsa County Sheriff's deputies at the Tulsa County Courthouse for his trial in the shootings of Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan and Sgt. Craig Johnson, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Johnson died from the shooting. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Mike Simons