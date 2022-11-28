Jury deliberations resume in Oath Keepers 1/6 sedition case

Throughout the nearly two-month-long trial, defense attorneys argued there was never any plot, that prosecutors have twisted their admittedly bombastic words. Defense lawyers argued that the Oath Keepers who did enter the Capitol were swept up in a spontaneous outpouring of election-fueled rage rather than acting as part of a plot.

Rhodes took the witness stand to tell jurors that he had no idea that his followers were going to storm the Capitol and that he was upset after he found out that some did. Rhodes said he believed it was stupid for any Oath Keepers to go into the Capitol and insisted that was not their “mission.”

___

For full coverage of the Capitol riot, go to https://www.apnews.com/capitol-siege

More on Donald Trump-related investigations: https://apnews.com/hub/donald-trump

Credit: Jose Luis Magana Credit: Jose Luis Magana

Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Credit: Jose Luis Magana Credit: Jose Luis Magana

Credit: Dana Verkouteren Credit: Dana Verkouteren