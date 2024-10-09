Jürgen Klopp to take on new role as head of global soccer at Red Bull

“He will not be involved in the clubs’ day-to-day operations, but will provide strategic vision, supporting individual sporting directors in advancing the Red Bull philosophy,” the statement said. “Additionally, the 57-year-old will support the organization’s global scouting operation, and contribute to the training and development of coaches.”

Klopp had said he would take a "long break" from soccer after leading Liverpool to seven major trophies over nearly nine years in charge at Anfield. His tenure ended with a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton in May.

But it appears the prospect of involvement in soccer without the day-to-day intensity of coaching and the pressure it entails was one that Klopp was happy to seize.

”After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this,” Klopp said in Red Bull’s statement. “The role may have changed but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is has not.”

Before joining Liverpool and helping resurrect the club's fortunes, Klopp led Borussia Dortmund to back-to-back Bundesliga titles and a domestic league and cup double in 2012. He previously rose to prominence as Mainz coach from 2001-08.

He led Liverpool to the Champions League title in 2019 and the Premier League title the following season, ending a 30-year wait for the storied port city club.

As Red Bull chief, he will oversee a roster that includes Dortmund’s league rival Leipzig, Austrian team Salzburg, New York Red Bulls, Bragantino in Brazil and Omiya Ardija in Japan.

“I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs but ultimately I am one part of an organization that is unique, innovative and forward looking. As I said, this could not excite me more,” Klopp said.

