July 4 parade funerals to conclude with tribute to slain dad

McCarthy’s funeral service is scheduled for Monday afternoon in Skokie, Illinois. In an obituary, he is described as a father, husband, brother, uncle and son who “brought the fun to every situation.”

The 37-year-old father and his wife, Irina, were both killed in the attack on the Highland Park parade. They left behind a 2-year-old son, Aiden, whose story prompted thousands of people to donate money for the orphaned boy.