Julianne Moore to lead Venice Film Festival jury this fall

The Oscar-winning actor will preside over a jury that includes French director Audrey Diwan, whose film "Happening" won the Golden Lion last year, author Kazuo Ishiguro ("Never Let Me Go") and Iranian actor Leila Hatami ("A Separation"). Also on the jury are Italian director Leonardo Di Costanzo ("The Inner Cage") Argentinian filmmaker Mariano Cohn ("Official Competition") and Rodrigo Sorogoyen ("The Candidate").

All will travel to the Lido next month to decide on the festival’s main prizes, including the Golden Lion for best film and the Silver Lion for best director, which often set the tone for the upcoming awards season.