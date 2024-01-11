Judy Blume to receive lifetime achievement award for 'Bravery in Literature'

NEW YORK (AP) — Judy Blume's latest honor is a new prize named for a former first lady.

The Eleanor Roosevelt Center and the Fisher Center at Bard College announced Thursday that Blume is the first-ever recipient of the Eleanor Roosevelt Lifetime Achievement Award for Bravery in Literature. Blume, 85, is known for such novels for young people as “Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" and “Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing.” She is also a longtime opponent of censorship, and she has seen some of her own work challenged or removed from shelves because of her candid depictions of sex, puberty and other subjects.