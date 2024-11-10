Judith Jamison, transcendent dancer and artistic director of Alvin Ailey company, dies at 81

“We remember and are grateful for her artistry, humanity and incredible light, which inspired us all,” Zunner said.

Jamison, who was originally from Philadelphia and trained in ballet, began dancing with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in 1965.

She became one of the company's most famous performers and danced there for 15 years before leaving to perform as a guest artist with other ballet companies and on Broadway, according to the Ailey website.

Jamison later returned and served as the company's artistic director for 20 years, the site says.

