Judges release ex-Nazi camp secretary, 96, who skipped court

The court has said that the defendant allegedly “aided and abetted those in charge of the camp in the systematic killing of those imprisoned there between June 1943 and April 1945 in her function as a stenographer and typist in the camp commandant’s office.”

Despite her advanced age, the woman is being tried in juvenile court because she was under 21 at the time of the alleged crimes. German media have identified her as Irmgard Furchner.

A court spokeswoman said after she skipped the trial opening last week that the defendant previously had “announced that she didn’t want to come” to court, but that did not provide sufficient grounds for detaining her ahead of the trial. Given the woman’s age and condition, she had not been expected “actively to evade the trial."