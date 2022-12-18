Judge's 62nd home run ball sells for $1.5 million at auction

Youmans identified the buyer only by his first name.

“Congratulations to Joe! Given the historical significance of #62, it was important to me that the selling process was fair, accessible and transparent,” Youmans said in a statement. “Joe seems like a great man and the perfect steward for this special piece of MLB history."

Roger Maris, a former Yankee, set the old record of 61 in 1961.

The highest price paid at auction for a baseball is $3 million. It was for one hit by Mark McGwire on Sept. 27, 1998, to reach 70 for the season. Comic book creator and artist Todd McFarlane bought the ball.

After completing one of the greatest seasons and winning the AL MVP, Judge agreed to a nine-year, $360 million contract with the Yankees.

Judge said in a conference call before the auction that he was not going to bid on the ball.

“He caught the ball, he’s the one that made the play out there in left field, so it’s his right to do what he wants with it," Judge said of Youmans. "Hopefully he’s making the right decision for him and his family.”

