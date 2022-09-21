Judge's 60th homer sparks 5-run 9th, Yanks stun Pirates 9-8

Bryan Reynolds tied the score 4-4 with a seventh-inning home run off Lou Trivino and had a go-ahead single off Jonathan Loáisiga (1-4) in the eighth for his fourth hit.

Rodolfo Castro — the player suspended for a game by Major League Baseball last month after a cell phone flew out of his pocket during a headfirst slide — followed with a three-run homer against Clay Holmes.

Holmes, an All-Star who has slumped in the second half, was pitching against his former team for the first time.

Harrison Bader had a pair of go-ahead singles and drove in three runs in his debut for the Yankees. First baseman Anthony Rizzo made a key error that led to the four-run eighth inning for the already-eliminated Pirates.

Reynolds also had a three-base error on a dropped fly in center, one of two errors by a team that leads the major leagues with 108.-

FUNKY

Nestor Cortes stopped his leg twice in a double hesitation windup to Reynolds in the third but gave up a single to center.

FAMILY MATTERS

Former Yankees 3B Charlie Hayes, who caught the final out of the 1996 World Series, threw a ceremonial first pitch to his son, Pirates 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes.

MOVING UP

Pittsburgh promoted six players to Triple-A Indianapolis following the end of the season at Double-A Altoona: RHPs Quinn Priester and Colin Selby, 2B-C-OF Endy Rodriguez, INF Aaron Shackelford, 3B Malcom Nunez, OF Matt Gorski. “Now we have another 10 days of at-bats we can get them,” manager Derek Shelton said. “Losing 2020 was so vital for organizations like ours. The more reps we can get them, the better it is.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: RHP Frankie Montas received a second cortisone injection in his ailing right shoulder and went on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Saturday. ... LHP Zack Britton (Tommy John surgery) pitched a one-hit inning for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in his eighth rehab outing. RHP Miguel Castro (strained shoulder) pitched a hitless inning for the RailRiders.

UP NEXT

New York RHP Luis Severino (5-3, 3.45) starts Wednesday after recovering from a lat strain that has sidelined him since July 13. RHP Roansy Contreras (5-4, 3.24) pitches for the Pirates.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Rodolfo Castro throws the bat after hitting a home run against New York Yankees relief pitcher Clay Holmes during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh) Credit: Jessie Alcheh Credit: Jessie Alcheh Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Rodolfo Castro throws the bat after hitting a home run against New York Yankees relief pitcher Clay Holmes during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh) Credit: Jessie Alcheh Credit: Jessie Alcheh

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Harrison Bader gestures after hitting a two-run single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh) Credit: Jessie Alcheh Credit: Jessie Alcheh Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Harrison Bader gestures after hitting a two-run single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh) Credit: Jessie Alcheh Credit: Jessie Alcheh

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Harrison Bader scores ahead of the tag by Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay (61) during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh) Credit: Jessie Alcheh Credit: Jessie Alcheh Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Harrison Bader scores ahead of the tag by Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay (61) during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh) Credit: Jessie Alcheh Credit: Jessie Alcheh