Judge who sentenced Parkland shooter removed from other case

One of the prosecutors in Tundidor’s case was also on the team that prosecuted Cruz.

Scherer had no choice but to sentence Cruz to life in prison with no parole after the jury couldn't reach a legally-required unanimous decision on recommending the death penalty.

The state Legislature is close to passing a bill that would allow death penalty when at least 8 of 12 jurors recommend it. The measure was filed as a response to the Parkland case. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis supports the bill.

The Supreme Court said Scherer also engaged in heated exchanges with Cruz's lawyers, accused one of threatening her children, and told two members to “go sit down.”