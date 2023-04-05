Judge weighs request to toss Chasing Horse's sex abuse case

They say he used his position to gain access to vulnerable girls and women and take underage wives starting in the early 2000s in Canada and multiple U.S. states, including Nevada, Montana and South Dakota.

Clark County prosecutor Stacey Kollins told the judge Wednesday that Chasing Horse's claims were offensive, pointing to the age that one of the victims says the abuse began.

“She’s taken at 14 because her mom is ill, and she’s told that her virginity is the only pure part of her left and she has to sacrifice this to maintain her mom’s health,” Kollins said. “And to gloss over that by calling it transactional and saying there’s no proof of non-consent, that’s taking a lot of license to meet with the facts.”

The mother of one of the victims cried as Kollins spoke. The courtroom gallery was packed with Chasing Horse supporters.

Kristy Holston, Chasing Horse's public defender, argued “it's not the same as a lack of consent.”

“A sex worker, for instance, doesn’t desire sex with the client,” Holston said. “But their motive for doing it is for something other than desire.”

Kierny, the judge, could deny Chasing Horse's request or dismiss some or all of the charges. Chasing Horse is currently scheduled to stand trial May 1 in the state case.

Chasing Horse has been in custody at a county jail since Jan. 31, when he was arrested by SWAT officers near the home he shared with his five wives in North Las Vegas.

