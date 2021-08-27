Judge urges talks between Purdue Pharma and holdout states

The judge said he expects to issue his ruling Wednesday on a reorganization plan for Purdue that would settle some 3,000 lawsuits against the pharmaceutical giant.

The key objection for most of the states is that members of the Sackler family would be granted protection from lawsuits over the opioid crisis, even though it is the company — not the family — that is going through bankruptcy proceedings.

Recent negotiations have led to agreements not to include protection from non-opioid-related lawsuits for family members and to narrow the list of others who could be granted protection, including some law firms.

Under the plan Drain is considering, the Sacklers would lose control of Purdue and the company would be under the control of a new board appointed by government officials. Its future profits would be used to fight the epidemic, which has been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. since 2000.

Sackler family members would contribute $4.5 billion in cash and control of charitable funds. Some individual victims and their survivors would receive payments estimated to range from $3,500 to $48,000.

The bankruptcy judge also said he wanted to resolve questions about some details of the complicated settlement plan. He was focusing on insurance issues and legal agreements between Purdue and other companies in the opioid industry, including distributors and pharmacies.