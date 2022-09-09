Judge tosses Trump's Russia probe suit against Clinton, FBI

U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks said in a sharply worded ruling on Thursday that Trump's lawsuit, filed in March, contained “glaring structural deficiencies” and that many of the “characterizations of events are implausible.”

He dismissed the idea that Trump had sued to correct an actual legal harm, saying that “instead, he is seeking to flaunt a two-hundred-page political manifesto outlining his grievances against those that have opposed him, and this Court is not the appropriate forum.”