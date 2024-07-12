Judge throws out Rudy Giuliani's bankruptcy case, says he flouted process with lack of transparency

A judge threw out Rudy Giuliani’s bankruptcy case on Friday, finding that the former New York City mayor had flouted process with a lack of transparency

Credit: AP

By MICHAEL R. SISAK – Associated Press
1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge threw out Rudy Giuliani 's bankruptcy case on Friday, finding that the former New York City mayor had flouted process with a lack of transparency.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane formalized the decision after saying he was leaning toward doing so on Wednesday. Lawyers for Giuliani and his two biggest creditors — two former election workers he was found to have defamed — had agreed that dismissing the case was the best way forward.

The dismissal ends Giuliani’s pursuit of bankruptcy protection but doesn’t absolve him of his debts. His creditors can now pursue other legal remedies to recoup at least some of the money they’re owed, such as getting a court order to seize his apartments and other assets.

Dismissing the case will also allow the ex-mayor to pursue an appeal in the defamation case, which arose from his efforts to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss.

