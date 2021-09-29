Judge suspends Britney Spears' father from conservatorship

Spears' attorney has been aggressively pushing for her father's ouster since moments after the judge allowed her to hire Rosengart in July.

Hours before the hearing, a major street outside the courthouse was closed to vehicles, allowing about 100 Spears supporters to march and host a rally where they shouted “Hey, hey, ho, ho, the conservatorship has got to go!” and other pro-Britney chants. As the crowd grew, fans sang Spears hits “Toxic” and “Baby One More Time,” and speakers described abusive conservatorships that had affected their families.

“We’re making making history right now,” said Martino Odeh, 27, who traveled from Phoenix to be at the courthouse. “And the fact that we could change a pop star’s life, who has been robbed of her rights for 13 years, is crazy. It’s monumental.”

“We’re hoping for a big change today,” Odeh said.

Rosengart said in another filing this week that James Spears “crossed unfathomable lines” by engaging in illegal surveillance of her, including communications with her lawyer, as reported in “Controlling Britney Spears," a documentary from The New York Times and the FX network, one of two dueling documentaries released on the eve of the hearing.

Britney Spears was also engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, earlier this month, which means putting together a prenuptial agreement that her father should not be involved in, her court filings said.

James Spears in 2019 stepped aside as the so-called conservator of his daughter's person, with control over her life decisions, maintaining only his role as conservator of her estate, with control over her finances. He and his attorneys have said that renders many of his daughter's complaints about his control over her life meaningless.

Jodi Montgomery, a court-appointed professional, now acts as conservator of Britney Spears' person, and Rosengart said in court documents that Montgomery also consents to ending the conservatorship so long as it can be done safely and smoothly.

James Spears has denied acting in anything but his daughter's best interest. He has said in court papers that he does not know of “a single medical professional nor the report of a single probate investigator” that concluded that his presence as conservator was harming his daughter or that he should be replaced.

The conservatorship was established in 2008 when Britney Spears' began to have public mental struggles as hordes of paparazzi aggressively followed her everywhere and she lost custody of her children.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Caption Britney Spears supporters celebrate outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. A judge on Wednesday suspended Britney Spears' father from the conservatorship that has controlled the singer's life and money for 13 years, saying the arrangement "reflects a toxic environment." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Britney Spears supporters demonstrate outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge will hear arguments at a hearing Wednesday over removing Spears' father from the conservatorship that controls her life and money and whether the legal arrangement should be ended altogether. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Britney Spears supporter Brian Molina of Los Angeles celebrates outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. A judge on Wednesday suspended Britney Spears' father from the conservatorship that has controlled the singer's life and money for 13 years, saying the arrangement "reflects a toxic environment." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Britney Spears supporter Amy Wesselman of Long Beach demonstrates outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge will hear arguments at a hearing Wednesday over removing Spears' father from the conservatorship that controls her life and money and whether the legal arrangement should be ended altogether. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption In this combination photo, Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Oct. 24, 2012, in Los Angeles, left, and Britney Spears arrives at the premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" on July 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. Britney Spears said in a court filing Wednesday that she agrees with her father that the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money since 2008 should be terminated. The filing in Los Angeles Superior Court from the singer's attorney Mathew Rosen says she “fully consents” to “expeditiously” ending the conservatorship. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Britney Spears supporters Kiki Norberto, left, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Carlos Morales, of Los Angeles, appear outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge will hear arguments at a hearing Wednesday over removing Spears' father from the conservatorship that controls her life and money and whether the legal arrangement should be ended altogether (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Britney Spears supporters demonstrate outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge will hear arguments at a hearing Wednesday over removing Spears' father from the conservatorship that controls her life and money and whether the legal arrangement should be ended altogether. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Britney Spears supporters peruse signs on a sidewalk outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge will hear arguments at a hearing Wednesday over removing Spears' father from the conservatorship that controls her life and money and whether the legal arrangement should be ended altogether. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Britney Spears supporters demonstrate outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge will hear arguments at a hearing Wednesday over removing Spears' father from the conservatorship that controls her life and money and whether the legal arrangement should be ended altogether. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Britney Spears supporter Martin Luyva of San Bernardino demonstrates outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge will hear arguments at a hearing Wednesday over removing Spears' father from the conservatorship that controls her life and money and whether the legal arrangement should be ended altogether. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Britney Spears supporters Adrian Johnson, left, and Lucy Hall perform Spears' songs outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge will hear arguments at a hearing Wednesday over removing Spears' father from the conservatorship that controls her life and money and whether the legal arrangement should be ended altogether. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Britney Spears supporter Mona Montgomery of Glendale, Calif., demonstrates outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge will hear arguments at a hearing Wednesday over removing Spears' father from the conservatorship that controls her life and money and whether the legal arrangement should be ended altogether. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello