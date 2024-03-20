Judge says Michael Cohen may have committed perjury, refuses to end his probation early

Furman cited Cohen's testimony at Trump's civil fraud trial last October. On the witness stand, Cohen had insisted he wasn't actually guilty of tax evasion, even though he pleaded guilty in 2018. Asked if he had lied to the judge who had presided over that case, Cohen said, "Yes."

“Cohen repeatedly and unambiguously testified at the state court trial that he was not guilty of tax evasion and that he had lied under oath" to the late Judge William H. Pauley III, Furman wrote.

He said Cohen’s testimony “gives rise to two possibilities: one, Cohen committed perjury when he pleaded guilty before Judge Pauley or, two, Cohen committed perjury in his October 2023 testimony.”

“At a minimum, Cohen’s ongoing and escalating efforts to walk away from his prior acceptance of responsibility for his crimes are manifest evidence of the ongoing need for specific deterrence,” Furman wrote as he explained why he left in place the court supervision that is scheduled to end later this year.

Trump has repeatedly attacked Cohen’s credibility, saying he “committed MASSIVE PERJURY, at a level seldom seen on the stand before” when he testified at the civil fraud trial in state court.

Trump lost that case, which involved allegations that he had lied about his wealth on financial statements given to banks and others. A different judge ordered Trump to pay a $454 million penalty.

In response to Furman’s findings, Cohen sent reporters a statement from his lawyer, E. Danya Perry, in which she said she takes exception to the judge’s conclusion, calling it “factually inaccurate and legally incorrect.”

“Judge Furman did not have a front seat to the testimony at the lengthy trial,” she said. Perry added that the trial judge ultimately stated that Cohen “told the truth.”

“And Judge Furman ignores that Mr. Cohen has never disputed the underlying facts of his conduct, and also what many of Judge Furman’s own colleagues on the bench have long noted: that defendants often feel compelled to agree to coercive plea deals under severe pressure,” she said. “That is exactly what happened to Mr. Cohen.”

Alina Habba, one of Trump's lawyers, said in a statement Wednesday that Furman “confirmed what we already know: that Michael Cohen committed perjury and should be prosecuted. As the Manhattan DA says on their website ‘one standard of justice for all.’”

In his ruling, Judge Furman also decided not to impose sanctions against a lawyer who cited three bogus artificial intelligence-generated legal case citations in a court filing because he was unaware Cohen had plucked them from research he conducted using Google Bard. Perry discovered that the cases weren't real and reported it to the judge.

When Cohen pleaded guilty to federal charges in 2018, he said Trump directed him to arrange the payment of hush money to a porn actor and to a former Playboy model to fend off damage to his 2016 presidential bid. Federal prosecutors decided not to charge Trump at the time. Before Cohen was sentenced, federal prosecutors attacked his credibility.

Last year, Trump pleaded not guilty in New York state court in Manhattan to 34 felony charges alleging that he falsified internal business records at his private company to cover up his involvement in the payouts.

Cohen is a key prosecution witness in Trump’s hush-money criminal trial, which has been delayed until at least mid-April after the defense complained about a last-minute evidence dump from a 2018 federal investigation into Cohen and the hush-money matter.

After ex-Trump Organization finance chief Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty this month to lying during his fraud case testimony, Trump’s lawyers accused the Manhattan district attorney’s office of turning “a blind eye” to Cohen’s alleged perjury.

In a March 4 letter to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Trump lawyer Todd Blanche wrote that the prosecution’s “conscious choice to ignore obvious and admitted criminal conduct by Cohen and to instead deploy unethical, strong-armed tactics against an innocent man in his late 70s underscores the irresponsibility of your conduct in office.”

Bragg’s office did respond publicly to Blanche’s letter.

Trump’s lawyers sought to have Cohen barred from testifying at the hush-money trial, arguing in a court filing that “Michael Cohen is a liar. He recently committed perjury, on the stand and under oath, at a civil trial involving President Trump. If his public statements are any indication, he plans to do so again at this criminal trial.”

Hush-money trial Judge Juan M. Merchan rejected that argument, saying he was “unaware of any perjured testimony” Cohen had given in the criminal matter, nor could he find any precedent for keeping a witness off the stand “because his credibility has been previously called into question.”

In essence, he wrote in a decision Monday, Trump’s lawyers were arguing Cohen should not be allowed to testify “because his past actions suggest that he will commit perjury,” putting emphasis on “suggest.”