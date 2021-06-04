Judge says he'll appoint ex-judge in review of Giuliani raid

Jones served the same role after 2018 raids on the home and office of Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney. Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance and other charges and was sentenced to three years in prison, though he was released to home confinement last year after one year as the coronavirus spread through prisons.

Prosecutors are examining Giuliani’s interactions with Ukrainian figures and whether he violated a law governing lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities. A law firm representing Toensing, a former federal prosecutor and close ally of Giuliani and Trump, has said Toensing was told she was not a target of the investigation.

In their letter recommending Jones, prosecutors wrote that she had “'efficiently and meticulously reviewed' tens of thousands of items over a period of four months and made privilege designations that were not objected to by the parties" in the Cohen case.

So far, prosecutors have said they have successfully downloaded 11 electronic devices belonging to Giuliani and returned them to him. They say seven more devices belonging to Giuliani and others at his firm, Giuliani Partners LLC, will require more time to unlock because they lack a passcode.

Giuliani, a Republican and former mayor of New York City, has not been charged with a crime. He has said all of his activities in Ukraine were conducted on behalf of Trump. At the time, Giuliani was leading a campaign to press Ukraine for an investigation into Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, before Biden was elected president.