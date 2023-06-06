Judge rules to release names of Rep. Santos bond cosigners, will stay secret as appeal considered

“My client would rather surrender to pretrial detainment than subject these suretors to what will inevitably come,” Murray wrote.

Shields gave Murray until 12 p.m. Friday to appeal. A message seeking comment was left with Murray.

Santos, 34, represents parts of Queens and Long Island. He pleaded not guilty May 10 to charges he duped donors, stole from his campaign, lied to Congress about being a millionaire and cheated to collect unemployment benefits he didn’t deserve.

At Murray’s request, Shields agreed at Santos’ arraignment to keep the cosigners’ names out of the public court record. In her ruling Tuesday, Shields reversed that decision.

Santos has defied calls to resign and has said he won't drop his bid for a second term. He is due back in court on June 30.

Santos’ bond is unsecured. That means his cosigners didn’t have to put up any money up front, but could be forced to pay the full amount if he doesn’t comply with his release conditions or fails to show up for court.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

