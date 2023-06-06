Judge rejects attempt to block new Washington state gun restrictions

Bryan found that the state's ban does fit in with the nation's long history of regulating dangerous weapons, including colonial-era bans on “trap guns” that could be fired without the owner present. Other historical targets of regulation have included long-bladed Bowie knives and the Thompson submachine gun, or Tommy gun, popular with gangsters in the years after World War I.

Inslee and state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, both Democrats, pushed for the Democratic-controlled Legislature to pass the ban on many semi-automatic weapons this session after years of failed attempts, making Washington the 10th state to enact such a law.

“This common-sense gun reform will save lives by restricting access to the preferred weapon of mass shooters,” Ferguson said Tuesday in a news release.

The U.S. is setting a record pace for mass killings this year, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.

“We’re disappointed with the Court’s ruling but remain undeterred in our fight for and defense of the People’s natural right to self-defense," Cody J. Wisniewski, an attorney with the Firearms Policy Coalition, said in an emailed statement.

The two other laws signed by Inslee imposed a 10-day waiting period for firearms purchases and cleared the way for lawsuits against gun makers or sellers in certain cases.

A federal trial is underway in Oregon on a challenge to a voter-approved measure there that requires residents to undergo safety training and a background check to obtain a permit to buy a gun.

Voters narrowly passed it last November. The legislation also bans the sale, transfer or import of gun magazines with more than 10 rounds unless they are owned by a member of law enforcement or the military or were owned before the measure's passage.