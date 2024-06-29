Judge partially ends court oversight of migrant children, chipping away at 27-year arrangement

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge on Friday approved the Biden administration’s request to partially end a nearly three-decade-old agreement to provide court oversight of how the government cares for migrant children in its custody.
U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee ruled that special court supervision may end at the U.S. Health and Human Services Department, which takes custody of migrant children after they have been in Border Patrol custody for up to 72 hours. They are placed in a vast network of holding facilities and generally released to close relatives.
In Other News
1
Bolivia’s leader says the general accused of leading failed coup wanted...
2
Mongolia's governing party wins only a slim majority in parliamentary...
3
Macklin Celebrini selected No. 1 by San Jose at NHL draft where Las...
4
ESPN’s Dick Vitale diagnosed with cancer for a 4th time with surgery...
5
Hawks finalizing talks to trade high-scoring guard Dejounte Murray to...