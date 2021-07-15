Judge orders NFL's Richard Sherman released without bail

He was arrested early Wednesday after police said he crashed his car in a construction zone along a busy highway east of Seattle and then tried to break into his in-laws’ home in the suburb of Redmond.

His father-in-law, Raymond Moss, told officers that he armed himself with a handgun and fired pepper-spray at the NFL cornerback to protect his family as Sherman tried to bust in the door with his shoulder.

“The family began to yell in fear,” Moss told police. “I used pepper spray on Sherman’s face through the partially opened door as he was still banging and attempting to gain entry. I told him to stop. I armed myself with my handgun at this time fearing for the safety of myself and my family.”

Officers were cautious about arresting Sherman because of his size, strength and belligerence, according to police reports released Thursday. After trying to deescalate the situation, they decided to use less-lethal force after warning Sherman that they would if he didn’t comply with their orders.

They could not use a Taser because they worried about igniting whatever chemical Sherman’s father-in-law had sprayed him with and could not fire a bean-bag round because they were too close to him. Instead, they released a police dog, which bit his ankle and caused a minor cut, as other officers wrestled with him on the ground, the reports say.

In February, King County prosecutors and the sheriff obtained an “extreme risk protection order” for Sherman, which barred him from having guns after a judge determined he posed a danger to himself or others. Details of the case were sealed, and it was not immediately clear if any weapons had been seized from him.

Ashley Sherman told police her husband had been on anti-depressants and was receiving mental health counseling.

At Thursday’s hearing, Sherman’s attorney, Cooper Offenbecher, did not contest that probable cause existed for the arrest. But he said Sherman should be released without bail, noting his good works in the community, including founding the Blanket Coverage Foundation, a charity that provides low-income students with school supplies and clothes.

“Richard Sherman is among the best in our community,” Offenbecher said. “He is a good person and a good soul. He is taking these allegations very seriously.”

Sherman, 33, became a Seattle sports legend during seven seasons with Seahawks. The cornerback was a star in their run to a 2014 Super Bowl victory, making a game-saving play to deflect a pass in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.

He left the Seahawks after the 2017 season and played three seasons with San Francisco. He is now a free agent.

Ashley Sherman, left, wife of free agent NFL football player Richard Sherman, sits with another woman during a hearing about her husband at King County District Court, Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Seattle. Richard Sherman was arrested early Wednesday, police said, after he crashed his car in a construction zone and then tried to break into his in-laws' home in the Seattle suburb of Redmond, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Credit: Elaine Thompson Credit: Elaine Thompson

Judge Fa'amomoi Masaniai watches a video feed from a jail courtroom that is also reflected nearby during a hearing for NFL football player Richard Sherman at King County District Court, Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Seattle. Sherman was arrested early Wednesday, police said, after he crashed his car in a construction zone and then tried to break into his in-laws' home in the Seattle suburb of Redmond, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Credit: Elaine Thompson Credit: Elaine Thompson

Cooper Offenbecher, an attorney for NFL football cornerback Richard Sherman, walks away after speaking briefly with reporters after a district court hearing at the King County Correctional Facility, Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Seattle. Sherman, who has played for the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers, was arrested early Wednesday after police said he crashed his car in a construction zone and then tried to break into his in-laws' home in the Seattle suburb of Redmond, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Cooper Offenbecher, left, an attorney for NFL football cornerback Richard Sherman, appears in a district court hearing at the King County Correctional Facility, Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Seattle as Judge Fa'amomoi Masaniai appears on a video link. Sherman, who has played for the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers, was arrested early Wednesday after police said he crashed his car in a construction zone and then tried to break into his in-laws' home in the Seattle suburb of Redmond, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe, right, speaks at a news conference, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Redmond, Wash., about the earlier arrest of former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers NFL football star Richard Sherman as Washington State Patrol Capt. Ron Mead looks on. Sherman was arrested after authorities said he tried to force his way into a family member's home in suburban Seattle and fought with officers. Online records say Sherman was booked into a jail early Wednesday on suspicion of so-called burglary domestic violence. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Credit: Elaine Thompson Credit: Elaine Thompson

The eastbound lanes of Highway 520 are shown near the exit for 148th Ave. NE, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Redmond, Wash. Police said Wednesday that they were investigating a hit-and-run crash in the same area of the highway that could be tied to former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers NFL football star Richard Sherman. Sherman is suspected of leaving his damaged car after the crash in the early morning hours and trying to force his way into a family member's home before he was arrested and booked into jail. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

The King County Correctional Facility is shown Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in downtown Seattle. Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers NFL football star Richard Sherman was booked into the jail Wednesday after he was arrested and authorities said he tried to force his way into a family member's home in suburban Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Ashley Sherman, wife of former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers NFL football star Richard Sherman, sits with her attorney Mark Middaugh, left, at the back of a King County District Court courtroom during a hearing about her husband Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Seattle. Richard Sherman was arrested early Wednesday after police said he crashed his car in a construction zone and then tried to break into his in-laws' home in the Seattle suburb of Redmond, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Credit: Elaine Thompson Credit: Elaine Thompson