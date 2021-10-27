Judge in Prince Andrew suit says key document can be secret

In his Wednesday order, Kaplan noted that the Estate of Jeffrey Epstein also does not contend that the settlement agreement must remain sealed.

Kaplan seemed to urge the parties to ask the judge in the other case — Loretta A. Preska — to agree that the document can be unsealed, saying Preska “might well view with favor an application ... to permit the public disclosure of the Settlement Agreement.”

“But that is for her to say,” he wrote, ruling that the agreement can be filed under seal and remain so unless Preska and Kaplan decide otherwise.

In his Tuesday filing, Brettler said the agreement “releases Prince Andrew and others from any purported liability arising from the claims Ms. Giuffre asserted against Prince Andrew here.”

A hearing in the Prince Andrew lawsuit is scheduled for next week.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they choose to come forward publicly, as Giuffre has done.