Judge hits 50th home run, becomes 10th player to do it twice

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, right, hits a solo home run as Los Angeles Angels catcher Matt Thaiss, center, and home plate umpire Quinn Wolcott watch during the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. This was Judge's 50th home run of the season. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

9 minutes ago
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season Monday night, connecting in the eighth inning for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels.

The slugger sent a 434-foot solo drive to left-center off reliever Ryan Tepera to trim New York's deficit to 4-3.

Judge became one of 10 players in major league history with multiple 50-homer seasons. He smashed 52 long balls in 2017, setting a rookie record that was broken two years later when Pete Alonso hit 53 for the New York Mets.

The 6-foot-7 Judge is chasing the single-season Yankees record of 61 home runs established by Roger Maris in 1961.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. This was Judge's 50th home run of the season. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. This was Judge's 50th home run of the season. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, right, hits a solo home run as Los Angeles Angels catcher Matt Thaiss watches during the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. This was Judge's 50th home run of the season. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, right, hits a solo home run as Los Angeles Angels catcher Matt Thaiss watches during the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. This was Judge's 50th home run of the season. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. This was Judge's 50th home run of the season. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

