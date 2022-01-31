Judge hears arguments in challenge to new campaign funds law

Gene Schaerr, a lawyer for Kemp and other state officials, argued that granting Perdue's request would “further tilt the playing field in his favor." Kemp would be unable to raise money during the legislative session, which is currently set to wrap up just before early voting gets started for the May 24 primary while Perdue could be out there raising money, Schaerr said.

Cohen noted that the rule prohibiting incumbents from raising money during the legislative session — which is meant to protect against corruption — has been on the books for decades. He asked Schaerr what makes this year different that would make it so damaging for Kemp not to be able to raise money until the session is over.

Schaerr responded that there is more early voting now and that Perdue is a very serious challenger with the support of former President Donald Trump.

Cohen did seem receptive to the argument that the leadership committee creates a situation in which two people running for the same position are subject to different contribution limits.

But he seemed puzzled as to why Perdue and his campaign didn't name Kemp's leadership committee as a defendant. Even if he ultimately sides with Perdue, he said, it isn't clear how he could order the committee not to spend money helping Kemp since it's not currently a party to the lawsuit.

At the end of the hearing, Cohen said he would give lawyers for Perdue and his campaign a chance to amend their lawsuit and then would give lawyers for Kemp and other state officials a chance to respond before he rules.