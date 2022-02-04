Judge halts VA governor's opt-out school mask order, for now

“Keeping rules in place that have been established over the school year helps children, families and staff understand how they may be impacted during the pandemic. Without a restraining order, children and staff would have to reassess certain health conditions they believe are impacted by a mask policy (any mask policy), having relied upon a universal mask mandate implemented by the School Boards,” DiMatteo wrote in her ruling.

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Jason Miyares said he will appeal the ruling.

Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said in a statement that the decision was just the first step in the judicial process. “The governor will never stop fighting for parents’ ability to choose what is best for their children,” she said.

The school boards said in a joint statement that the judge’s order protects “the health and well-being of all students and staff and reaffirms the constitutional right of Virginia’s local school boards to enact policy at the local level.”

The school boards that sued were: Alexandria, Arlington County, Fairfax County, Falls Church, Hampton, Prince William County and Richmond. They collectively serve over 350,000 students.

Youngkin, who campaigned heavily on education issues and had long said he opposed mask mandates, signed the order within hours of taking the oath of office. It took effect Jan. 24.

Districts across the state took various approaches to the governor's order, with many telling students masks were still required, despite the governor's order. Others dropped their mandates.

The Arlington lawsuit was one of several related to Youngkin's executive order but the first to go before a judge.

A group of Chesapeake parents challenged the order in front of the Virginia Supreme Court, and parents of children with disabilities have filed a federal lawsuit. Another case was filed in Loudoun County against the school board and in support of the governor's order.

Fairfax County Public Schools Board Chair Stella Pekarsky said in an interview that the uncertainty of the past couple of weeks have been difficult for families, the vast majority of whom opted to have their children follow the district’s masking policy.

“We are hopeful this will be permanent,” she said.