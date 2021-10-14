Judge halts trial for 4 members of Egyptian security forces

Defense lawyers had called for the trial to be suspended, saying their clients had never been formally notified of the charges because they never provided addresses, and were therefore technically “untraceable.” Four empty chairs were left for them in the courtroom in Rome’s Rebibbia bunker tribunal Thursday.

“In Italy there can be a trial only for traceable people, the trial for an untraceable person must be suspended,” defense attorney Annalisa Ticconi told reporters outside the courthouse.

“Year by year there will be checks to see if the person can be found and the trial could restart, but in the meantime, the trial and the evidence is frozen,” she said.

Capri concurred, saying the law and the rights of the defense require her to be “certain” that the defendants know the charges and the date of the trial, and that it is not enough to “presume” that they do.

Prosecutor Sergio Colaiocco had argued that the four knew very well the trial was beginning and yet failed to show up. Prosecutors for years have denounced the obstructionism of Egypt in refusing to cooperate with the investigation, and Colaiocco accused the four of purposefully “avoiding this trial and hoping that the trial would therefore get stuck and it would not go ahead.”

Regeni’s parents and sister were in the courtroom for the hearing but made no comment.

Their lawyer, Alessandra Ballerini, noted Capri’s decision “with bitterness.” Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom late Thursday, she said Egypt’s “obstructionism and arrogance” had been rewarded, but vowed that the family’s quest for justice would not stop and had only been set back a few months.

She urged continued publicity about the case, especially the names of the defendants, “so they cannot say they didn’t know.”

“We know that sooner or later we will have satisfaction,” she said.

The Italian government announced on the eve of the trial that it would join the trial's civil portion as an injured party in the case.

Egyptian authorities have alleged that the Cambridge University doctoral student fell victim to ordinary robbers.

The case strained relations between Italy and Egypt, an ally for Rome in efforts to combat terrorism. At one point, Italy withdrew its ambassador to press for Egyptian cooperation in the investigation.

Caption Lawyer Tranquillino Sarno, defender of Egyptian security forces official Mohammad Ibrahim Atar Kamel, arrives at the Rebibbia prison in Rome, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, to attend the first hearing of the trial for the death of Italian doctoral student Giulio Regeni, who disappeared for several days in January 2016 before his body was found on a desert highway north of the Egyptian capital. Italian prosecutors have formally put four high-ranking members of Egypt's security forces under investigation for their alleged roles in the slaying. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

