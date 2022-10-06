Judge fines Lebanese bank heist figure, issues travel ban

“The judge decided to let them go on a bail of 1 million pounds each, and a six-month travel ban,” Abbas said in a phone interview from the Justice Palace.

One million Lebanese pounds was once worth over $666, but has since devalued to $25.

Following the incident last month, the Depositors' Outcry had vowed to support more bank raids, and about a dozen of similar incidents have since occurred.

On Wednesday, Lebanese lawmaker Cynthia Zarazir staged a sit-in at her bank branch with a lawyer, demanding to withdraw $8,500 to cover expenses for a surgery.

These developments have rocked the Lebanese banks, who say they have been unjustly targeted for tiny Mediterranean country's fiscal crisis. The Association of Banks in Lebanon temporarily closed for a week, before partially reopening last week, citing security concerns.

Lebanon for over two years has been struggling to implement a series of reforms to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout program and make its battered economy viable again.

Credit: Bilal Hussein Credit: Bilal Hussein