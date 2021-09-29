Judge denies Josh Duggar bid to dismiss child porn charges

The motions to suppress evidence say investigators took Duggar’s cellphone before he could call his lawyer and questioned him without his lawyer present. The cellphone was seized while authorities executed a search warrant at a used-car dealership run by Duggar in November 2019.

The government contends Duggar was never placed in custody when the search warrant was being served, and that he voluntarily chose to talk with investigators.

Duggar's lawyers argued in their motion to dismiss that the government failed to preserve evidence that could have helped Duggar's defense. Brooks denied that motion on Monday.

Brooks has set the jury trial for Nov. 30.