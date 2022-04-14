Judge denies Abrams bid to seek unlimited contributions

The lawsuit noted that the new law allows Republican Gov. Brian Kemp to raise unlimited funds while Abrams is constrained by the contribution limits.

Abrams is the only Democrat who qualified to run for governor, which means she is effectively the party's nominee, her lawyers argued. State party chair U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams submitted a sworn statement saying that Abrams is the party's nominee.

But state law is unambiguous in requiring a candidate to be selected in a primary election to be considered the nominee, Cohen wrote. Georgia's primary election is set for May 24.

Abrams and her committee could have followed the path chosen earlier this year by former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who is challenging Kemp in the Republican primary. Perdue sought to stop Kemp's leadership committee Georgians First from soliciting or receiving contributions and to stop it from spending money to promote his reelection.

Cohen ruled in February that Kemp could not spend any more money from the committee on his primary campaign. But he said the committee could continue to receive contributions and spend money in support of other public officials in accordance with campaign finance laws. Kemp has appealed the ruling.

Cohen wrote that Abrams and her committee chose an “untenable option” by asking to be allowed to raise unlimited funds under a law that they contend is unconstitutional. He also rejected the attempt to prevent a Georgia state agency from enforcing a law that says a nominee for governor is chosen in a primary.

Cohen's ruling was not a surprise. He was clearly skeptical of Abrams' requests at a hearing earlier this week.