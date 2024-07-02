Judge delays Trump’s sentencing in hush money case until September to consider Supreme Court ruling on immunity

Nation & World
16 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Judge delays Trump’s sentencing in hush money case until September to consider Supreme Court ruling on immunity.

