Judge delays case against Michigan school suspect's parents

Besides the deaths of four students, six students and one teacher were injured.

“We have police narratives, we have digital evidence, we have video evidence,” the prosecutor later told reporters, adding that a delay in court proceedings would help her office prepare and also give Oxford "time to heal to the extent that’s possible.”

In court, the Crumbleys sat on the outside of their two lawyers. But when the lawyers got up to speak privately to the judge, James Crumbley mouthed “I love you” to his wife.

The parents were arrested on Dec. 4 hiding in a commercial building in Detroit, hours after charges were announced. They remain in jail, apparently unable to pay bonds of $500,000 each, though defense attorney Shannon Smith said she would ask for new terms on Jan. 7.

Ethan Crumbley had a brief court hearing Monday and will return on Jan. 7. His lawyer, too, needs more time to review evidence.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are accused of failing to step in on the day of the tragedy despite being confronted with a drawing and chilling message — “blood everywhere” — that was found at the boy’s desk.

The Crumbleys committed “egregious” acts, from buying a gun on Black Friday and making it available to their son to resisting his removal from school, McDonald said.

Oxford High School, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit, has been closed since the shooting. Athletes began returning to competition Monday.

Other schools in the Oxford district were closed Tuesday out of "an abundance of caution" after an online threat was directed at a middle school, officials said. Online threats against Michigan schools have occurred since the shooting and led to closings elsewhere as well as charges.

Oxford will hold its first school board meeting Tuesday evening since the shooting.

AP reporter Ed White in Detroit contributed to this story.

Caption Jennifer Crumbley and her attorney during a probable cause hearing in Rochester Hills, Mich., Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. The parents of accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley on Tuesday agreed to adjourn their preliminary examination on charges tied to their alleged roles in the rampage to February. James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter in the Nov. 30 shooting that left four high school students dead and injured seven other people. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Caption FILE - This undated combo of photos provided by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office shows James Crumbley, left, and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School, in Michigan. The Crumbleys are scheduled to return to court on charges of involuntary manslaughter for a probable cause conference in Rochester Hills District Court Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

Caption James Crumbley is escorted into court for a probable cause hearing in Rochester Hills, Mich., Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. The parents of a Michigan teen charged with killing four students at his high school returned to court on charges of involuntary manslaughter. The probable cause conference is scheduled Tuesday for James and Jennifer Crumbley. Police say the Oxford couple was found Dec. 4 hiding in a commercial building in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)