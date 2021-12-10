Judge declines to toss suits challenging Georgia voting law

Boulee, a Trump appointee, rejected arguments that the plaintiffs didn’t have the right to sue, hadn’t stated any particular harm suffered or hadn’t justified the relief they’re seeking.

“This is a huge step in our fight to protect voting rights for Georgians and voters across the country,” Marc Elias said in an email. The prominent Democratic attorney filed the first suit in Georgia and is challenging GOP-backed election laws in other states.

Most of the lawsuits allege that the new law discriminates against voters in violation of the Voting Rights Act by imposing new identification requirements for absentee voting, shortening the time period for requesting absentee ballots, restricting the availability of absentee ballot drop boxes, restricting the use of provisional ballots for voters who show up at the wrong precinct, banning the handing out of food and water to people waiting in line to vote, among other things. One lawsuit challenges a new process for the State Election Board to remove county election officials, as well as other provisions it says violate free speech rights.

"Georgia’s anti-voter law makes it harder to vote for Georgia’s citizens of color and citizens with disabilities, and we look forward to continue to fight this law in court,” American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia attorney Rahul Garabadu said by email.

State officials vowed to keep fighting.

“We look forward to continuing to vigorously defend Georgia’s commonsense election law,” Kara Richardson, a spokeswoman for state Attorney General Chris Carr, said in an email.