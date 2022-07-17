Judge, Carpenter HR twice, Yanks pound Red Sox 14-1

Carpenter's other homer was also a three-run shot, and he drew a 13-pitch, bases-loaded walk in the eighth. His seven RBIs matched a career high, a feat he also accomplished June 12 against the Cubs.

He has 13 homers and 30 RBIs in 30 games since joining New York after the Texas Rangers released him from a minor league contract in May. Four of those homers have come against Boston over the past nine days.

Taillon (10-2) allowed just two hits and struck out five before leaving the blowout with just 79 pitches. The right-hander had an 8.57 ERA over his past four starts, including a pounding at Fenway Park last weekend.

Pivetta (8-7) ended a strong first half of the season by allowing seven runs in 4 1/3 innings, and the Red Sox dropped to 6-13 in their past 19 games.

Yankees players have described the past week — a blip during an otherwise brilliant season to date — as a necessary bit of adversity.

They caught a little more of it when Devers connected in the first inning for the second consecutive night. The solo drive was his 22nd this season, and he’s connected in three straight games overall.

New York responded by pummeling Pivetta in the bottom of the inning. After hard base hits from Judge and Anthony Rizzo, Carpenter rocked a three-run homer to right for a 4-1 lead.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said before the game that he would push Pivetta back in the rotation after the All-Star break to get him a breather. His 108 innings pitched lead the team by more than 30 frames, prompting concern about his workload.

HE DID WHAT?

Boston center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. sprinted to the wall in the left-center gap and made a basket catch over his left shoulder on DJ LeMahieu's drive leading off the first inning.

IF YOU'RE CURIOUS ...

Barry Bonds holds the major league record with 39 homers prior to the All-Star break in 2001 en route to the single-season mark of 73.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: 2B Trevor Story (bruised right hand) was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Tuesday. ... C Connor Wong was recalled from Triple-A Worcester.

Yankees: RHP Miguel Castro was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain. He's not expected to resume throwing for a month. ... OF Tim Locastro was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. ... RHP Luis Severino (right lat) is expected to take two weeks off from throwing.

UP NEXT

Red Sox LHP Chris Sale (0-0, 0.00 ERA) faces Yankees RHP Gerrit Cole (8-2, 3.05) on Sunday in his second start of the season after being sidelined by a broken rib. Sale pitched five scoreless innings against the Rays in his season debut Tuesday night. Cole pitched seven shutout innings with 11 strikeouts against Cincinnati in a 4-3 loss Tuesday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

