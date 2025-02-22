Judge blocks Trump’s executive order ending federal support for DEI programs

Trump signed an order his first day in office directing federal agencies to terminate all "equity-related" grants or contracts. He signed a follow-up order requiring federal contractors to certify that they don't promote DEI.

The plaintiffs — including the city of Baltimore and higher education groups — sued the Trump administration earlier this month, arguing the executive orders are unconstitutional and a blatant overreach of presidential authority. They also allege the directives have a chilling effect on free speech.

The Trump administration has argued that the president was targeting only DEI programs that violate federal civil rights laws.

Abelson, who was nominated by Democratic President Joe Biden, agreed with the plaintiffs that the executive orders discourage businesses, organizations and public entities from openly supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

“The harm arises from the issuance of it as a public, vague, threatening executive order,” he said during a hearing this week.

Abelson's order does allow for the attorney general to investigate and prepare a report on DEI practices.