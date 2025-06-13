Judge blocks State Department from firing workers while injunction is in effect

But, in late May, the State Department notified Congress of an updated reorganization of the agency that would cut programs and personnel even more deeply than previously revealed.

Rubio this week also ordered U.S. embassies to fire all remaining staffers with the U.S. Agency for International Development. He said the State Department will take over USAID's foreign assistance programs by Monday.

The Trump administration said Rubio had launched a reorganization of the State Department independently of the president's directive and so was exempt.

Illston, who was nominated to the bench by former President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, was not convinced.

“If the State Department has any question about whether planned actions fall within the scope of the Court’s injunction, the Court ORDERS the Department to first raise those questions with the Court before taking action,” she wrote in an order issued Friday.

___