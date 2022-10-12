BreakingNews
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Judge approves plan to reduce Puerto Rico agency's debt

Nation & World
24 minutes ago
A federal judge has approved a plan to restructure some $6 billion of debt held by Puerto Rico’s Highways and Transportation Authority as the U.S. territory emerges from bankruptcy

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday approved a plan to restructure some $6 billion of debt held by Puerto Rico’s Highways and Transportation Authority as the U.S. territory emerges from bankruptcy.

The plan saves Puerto Rico more than $3 billion in debt service payments, according to a federal control board that oversees the island’s finances.

“The plan creates a solid financial foundation to ensure Puerto Rico’s roads and public transportation are maintained and improved,” the board said.

It has previously noted that 13% of the island’s highways are in good condition, compared with a median of 84% in the U.S. mainland.

Only one government agency on the island has yet to restructure its debt: Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority, which holds some $9 billion in debt, the largest of any public agency.

Federal Judge Laura Taylor-Swain recently ordered a new round of mediation talks to resolve that debt after the previous talks failed. She also allowed the board to go to court to determine how much money bondholders seeking to recover their investments should receive.

The debt restructurings come after Puerto Rico’s government announced in 2015 that it was unable to pay its more than $70 billion public debt load. In 2017, it filed for the biggest U.S. municipal bankruptcy in history.

In Other News
1
Rough times ahead: Hurricane Ian batters SW Florida economy
2
France orders gas station workers back to ensure supplies
3
For Whoopi Goldberg, 'Till' release comes after long wait
4
Racist comments could end careers of powerful LA politicians
5
Washington House seat in play amid increased polarization
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top