Judge and security forces raid Lebanon's central bank

Many hold Salameh responsible for the crisis, citing policies that drove up national debt and caused the Lebanese pound to lose 90% of its value against the dollar. The 71 year-old Central Bank governor still enjoys backing from post of Lebanon’s political parties, and has been in the post for nearly three decades.

The judge arrived to the Central Bank headquarters in Beirut with personnel from Lebanese State Security, and entered the premises to try to find Salameh.

Aoun told the press after leaving the premises that she did not find Salameh and was unable to look for him in the building’s offices and storage rooms. “We immediately received a judicial order (to leave),” she said.

State security forces earlier Tuesday raided Salameh’s home, but he was not there.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the raid in a statement, calling it a “brash” move for a sensitive file in the troubled country.

“What is required is to solve this case with a prior political agreement on a central bank governor, and then take the appropriate legal course after," Mikati said.

Judge Aoun has pursued Salameh for months in a divisive investigation. In January, she froze his assets as a "precautionary measure, " after he did not show up for a questioning in a lawsuit filed by a Lebanese anti-corruption group.

She had also charged Salameh’s brother, Raja, for being involved in the formation of three illusive companies in France alongside Ukrainian citizen Anna Kosakova to purchase real estate worth nearly $12 million there. Raja was detained in March and released in May on record bail worth $3.7 billion.

Combined Shape Caption Lebanese Judge Ghada Aoun speaks to the press after raiding the Central Bank with security forces to pursue Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh, who she has charged with corruption in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Credit: Bilal Hussein Credit: Bilal Hussein Combined Shape Caption Lebanese Judge Ghada Aoun speaks to the press after raiding the Central Bank with security forces to pursue Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh, who she has charged with corruption in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Credit: Bilal Hussein Credit: Bilal Hussein

Combined Shape Caption Lebanese Judge Ghada Aoun speaks to journalists at the entrance of the Central Bank after a raid in pursuit of Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh, who she has charged for corruption in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Credit: Bilal Hussein Credit: Bilal Hussein Combined Shape Caption Lebanese Judge Ghada Aoun speaks to journalists at the entrance of the Central Bank after a raid in pursuit of Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh, who she has charged for corruption in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Credit: Bilal Hussein Credit: Bilal Hussein

Combined Shape Caption A Lebanese State Security officer stands guard at the entrance of the Central Bank in a raid, while Judge Ghana Aoun pursues embattled Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh charged for embezzlement and illicit inrichment in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Credit: Bilal Hussein Credit: Bilal Hussein Combined Shape Caption A Lebanese State Security officer stands guard at the entrance of the Central Bank in a raid, while Judge Ghana Aoun pursues embattled Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh charged for embezzlement and illicit inrichment in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Credit: Bilal Hussein Credit: Bilal Hussein

Combined Shape Caption Lebanese State Security officers stand guard at the entrance of the Central Bank in a raid, while Judge Ghana Aoun pursues Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh for corruption in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Credit: Bilal Hussein Credit: Bilal Hussein Combined Shape Caption Lebanese State Security officers stand guard at the entrance of the Central Bank in a raid, while Judge Ghana Aoun pursues Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh for corruption in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Credit: Bilal Hussein Credit: Bilal Hussein