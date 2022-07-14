Judge again denies Bannon bid to delay his trial next week

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols had earlier in the week rejected a bid by Bannon's lawyers to delay his trial, which is scheduled to start Monday with jury selection. He made a similar ruling Thursday, turning aside concerns from Bannon's lawyers about a CNN report set to air on the eve of trial and what they said were prejudicial comments made during a hearing this week by the House committee investigating the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“I am cognizant of current concerns about publicity and bias and whether we can seat a jury that is going to be appropriate and fair, but as I said before, I believe the appropriate course is to go through the voir dire process,” Nichols said, referring to the questioning of individual jurors before they are selected. “And I have every intention of getting a jury that is appropriate, fair and unbiased.”