Juan Soto hits a 426-foot home run in his first at-bat for the New York Mets

“I feel like everybody was really happy. I would say the worst reaction was (teammate) Jesse Winker, that I stepped on him,” Soto said. “He was really (in) pain, but he was happy at the same time.”

Soto also homered last year in his first spring training game with the New York Yankees, belting a three-run shot in the fourth inning of that matchup with Toronto.

Soto signed a record $765 million, 15-year contract this offseason, moving across New York from the Yankees to the Mets. He hit second in the order Saturday, between Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso, and drilled a 426-foot homer on a 2-1 pitch from left-hander Colton Gordon. The following inning, Soto drove in another run with a groundball. Those were his only plate appearances.

He raised his career spring training average to .304 with 14 home runs and an OPS of 1.017 in 87 games.

The Mets may have been even more encouraged by the performance of starter Clay Holmes, another player who moved from one New York team to the other. Holmes has started just four of his 311 big league appearances, but he is converting to a starter for the Mets and threw 34 pitches Saturday in three perfect innings.

Holmes struck out three.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP