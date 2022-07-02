JT Poston opens 4-stroke lead in John Deere Classic

Christopher Gotterup, the former Rutgers player in the field on a sponsor exemption, had a 67 to match Matthias Schwab (65), Emiliano Grillo (64) and Chris Naegel (66) at 10 under.

“It was an interesting day,” Gotterup said. “Definitely a bit of an up-and-down day compared to yesterday, where I was kind of more on cruise control.”

Poston won the 2019 Wyndham Championship for his lone PGA Tour title. Last week in the Travelers Championship, he followed the opening 62 with rounds of 70, 67 and 64 to finish two stroke behind Xander Schauffele.

“Last week, the one thing I think I learned after playing well Thursday was to try and keep the pedal down,” Poston said. “I think this golf course may yield a few more birdies than last week, but at the same time, you got to go out there and hit some golf shots to stay aggressive. I was able to do that, which is nice.”

Iowa native Zach Johnson, the 2012 winner, was 4 under after opening 69-69 in his 20th consecutive start in the event.

“Today was much more manageable and gettable,” Johnson said. “Yesterday, I putted better probably as a whole.”

Defending champion Lucas Glover missed the cut by a stroke, shooting 74-66.(backslash)

J.T. Poston hits off the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

J.T. Poston walks off the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, hits off the sixth tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Denny McCarthy hits out of a bunker on the ninth green during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Maverick McNealy hits off the sixth tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Christopher Gotterup looks at his missed putt on the 18th green during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)