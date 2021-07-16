J.T. Poston leads PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship.

“They’re a lot like what I grew up on in Hickory, North Carolina,” Poston said. “They’re bent and they’re about the same speed as what I’m probably used to when I was a kid. Just kind of brings back some good memories of putting on that putting green growing up. It just feels normal to me.”

Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett were a stroke back, each shooting 67.

“It was softer today,” Armour said. “Definitely that rain yesterday afternoon, the two rain delays we had, I was not getting any bounce on the driver, it was kind of hit and plug, which I would love it if it would bounce a little more, the length I hit it, but I’m still able to get to three of the par 5s, which is good for me.”

Brian Stuard, tied for the first-round lead after a 64, shot a 69 to drop into a tie for fourth at 11 under with Taylor Pendrith (68), Luke List (68) and Seamus Power (68).

“Today, obviously, wasn’t quite as good,” Stuard said. “I didn’t think I hit my irons as well as I did yesterday, but hung in there nicely and was able to kind of put together a good score, which is good.”

Pendrith finished his late afternoon round in the rain.

Defending champion Jim Herman was 7 under after a 70. He won in 2019, and the event was canceled last year.

Will Grimmer, tied with Stuard for the lead after wrapping up an opening 64 in the morning, shot a 74 in the second round to drop to 6 under.

Wilco Nienaber, the big-hitting South African who received a foreign exemption to play, had a 71 to get to 5 under.

John Daly missed the cut with rounds of 76 and 70.