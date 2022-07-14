JPMorgan profit takes a hit in second quarter, shares drop

Consumer banking income was $3.1 billion, down by 45% from last year's period, reflecting the absence of the credit reserve release from last year.

Bank stocks have been hit hard this year as investors have worried about the Federal Reserve putting the U.S. economy into recession to combat inflation. A recession would mean some Americans would lose jobs, and likely start falling behind on their loans. These fears have more than offset the higher revenues that banks have earned from higher interest rates.

JPM Morgan shares dipped 2.6% in premarket trading.

As of the close Wednesday, JPMorgan shares were down 29% year to date. The KBW Bank Index is down 26%.

Total revenue at the bank was $30.7 billion in the second quarter, compared to $30.5 billion in the same period a year earlier.