Josh Schertz leaves for Saint Louis after leading Indiana State to 32-win season and NIT title game

Indiana State, which lost 79-77 to Seton Hall in the NIT championship game on Thursday, finished 32-7 and was among the first teams left out of the NCAA Tournament.

The Sycamores were the No. 1 seed in the NIT and drew a national following drawn in by the paunchy goggles-wearing leading scorer Robbie Avila, nicknamed "Cream Abdul-Jabbar."

The 48-year-old Schertz coached Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee to three NCAA Division II Final Fours in 13 years before taking over at Indiana State in 2021. The Sycamores were 11-20 in his first season and 23-13 in his second.

This year, the Sycamores joined the Larry Bird-led 1979 team that reached the NCAA championship game as the only ones in program history to win 30 games. Indiana State was ranked No. 23 the week of Feb. 12, the program's first appearance in the Top 25 since 1979.

Schertz was Missouri Valley coach of the year and winner of the Hugh Durham Award as the nation's top mid-major coach.

Saint Louis hasn't won an Atlantic 10 regular-season championship since winning two straight in 2013 and '14 under Jim Crews, and it last won the conference tournament in 2019 under Ford.

