Josh McCown hopeful to get a coaching opportunity

“Maybe pro coaching is in the future,” McCown said. “We’ll see. Certainly the opportunity to meet with and discuss that with the Texans was interesting and special and I learned a lot. (I have) so much respect for the head coaching position that you need to at least go visit with those people and learn and see what it’s about. ... I love the NFL. I enjoyed my career, the different stops. I’ve had so many experiences of what to do, a lot of what not to do. And so I just want to maybe bring that to a team one day and be able to help the team.”

A third-round pick by Arizona in 2002, McCown started for six teams, was part of 12 clubs, including stops in training camp, and had a different offensive coordinator almost every season. He threw his last pass for Philadelphia in a wild-card game against Seattle on Jan. 5, 2020. McCown entered his first career playoff game when Carson Wentz suffered a concussion and finished it playing with a torn hamstring that required surgery afterward.

“I experienced the back half of my career different than I did the front half with a great sense of gratitude for the privilege it is to play in the National Football League,” McCown said. “That’s where my heart is. I just love being a part of teams. And one of those 32, they’re all special, they’re all unique. There’s unbelievable people in those buildings. If that’s where the plan leaves me one of these days, I’ll be thankful for that. Right now, I’ll do the best I can coaching high school football, and then we’ll see where it goes from there.”

McCown has served as an assistant coach at Rusk High School in Texas the past two seasons. His sons, Owen and Aiden, were senior starting quarterbacks in back-to-back years. Owen just completed his freshman season at Colorado. McCown hosts a weekly football podcast called “Scheme” in which he takes a deep-dive into the X’s and O’s.

“I love watching tape and to be able to share that with other people, to kind of give them a better perspective of what’s happening so that we can truly respect every player and especially these quarterbacks nowadays, I’m really enjoying that,” McCown said.

